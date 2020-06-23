Pollster Who Got It Right in 2016: Michigan a Dead Heat https://t.co/3BSrPeBRNy

Via Twitchy:

Uh oh, Dems. . .

Stories of President Trump’s demise, at least in Michigan, are just a tad premature.

From RealClearPolitics on why this poll matters:

Cahaly’s polls in 2016 also showed Donald Trump winning Pennsylvania – again, he was nearly alone in projecting Trump’s narrow victory there – and thus taking the White House. Cahaly’s success continued in 2018, most conspicuously in Florida. He was one of the few pollsters whose data showed Ron DeSantis beating Andrew Gillum in the Florida gubernatorial race and Rick Scott besting incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson in the Senate race. Cahaly’s firm, the Trafalgar Group, has emerged from the last two political cycles as one of the most accurate polling operations in America.

