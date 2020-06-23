Just like that – in Houston we, the pediatricians at Texas Children's Hospital, will now start seeing adult patients. I'm up for the challenge, but please help us out. #WearAMask and stay home. I guess its time to retire my giraffe reflex hammer…

Makes sense if you don’t think about it.

Via KHOU:

Texas Children’s Hospital confirmed late Monday it is admitting adult patients to free up hospital beds across Houston as coronavirus cases surge.

In a statement sent to KHOU 11, Texas Children’s Hospital said it is providing additional capacity through ICU and acute care beds across its campuses to both pediatric and adult patients.

Adult patients who have COVID-19 will be cared for in an expanded Special Isolation Unit at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus. The hospital is also admitting adults who don’t have COVID-19.

