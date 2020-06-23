DC police clear the streets just north of the #WhiteHouse where protesters tried to set up an autonomous zone last night. pic.twitter.com/OgId4yFs9u

Nice job!

Via Fox News:

President Trump vowed Tuesday that what happened in Seattle will not take place in the nation’s capital, and that no such “autonomous” zone” will be established in D.C. after protesters who attempted to set up such a space were cleared out the night before.

Demonstrators on Monday had blocked off an area that they called the “Black House Autonomous Zone,” or “BHAZ.”

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

