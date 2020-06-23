Literally!

HIRONO: “The President doesn’t give very much credence to human rights concerns. After all, this is the same president who literally ripped babies out of the arms of their parents at the border. So he is not particularly interested in those aspects. He is so much more interested in his financial goals. It’s as though the humanitarian concerns are of very little priority for him, and again, that’s reflected in what he said about what China’s doing to the minority Muslims. And of course, the President came out with a Muslim ban practically on day one of his presidency.”