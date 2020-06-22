A 19 year old kid is dead because of CHOP lawlessness that Seattle @MayorJenny Durkan was too scared to tackle. She pretended it was just a cool block party and a "summer of love" while claiming cops would police the area. It was political cowardice. Here's my latest for #Tucker . pic.twitter.com/n0uYoF4ByW

Via Q13:

SEATTLE – A corner of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in Seattle is now a makeshift memorial site — covered in flowers, pictures and candles for Lorenzo Anderson.

“You just messed up your whole movement because you should’ve sat up here and been protecting him. You guys let a black life go in your so-called ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest on the street. Come on now.”

Family members stood at the corner mourning the 19-year-old, as CHOP security guards watched over them.

Protesters stopped by to share their condolences for the family.

On Sunday, spectators walking through the CHOP also stopped by the scene of the deadly shooting that occurred on June 20.

Stacy said she is Anderson’s godmother, and told Q13 News she is “outraged, appalled and disgusted” over her godson’s death, and wants answers from the protesters occupying the streets around Cal Anderson Park and the East Precinct.

“You just messed up your whole movement because you should’ve sat up here and been protecting him,” said Stacy. “You guys let a black life go in your so-called ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest on the street. Come on now.”

Stacy said she wants accountability for Anderson’s death. Specifically, she wants to know why the protesters didn’t let 911 medical help arrive sooner to her godson, and if the CHOP “medics” have legitimate credentials to give medical aid and make decisions on how the teen was treated and cared for following the shooting.

