Rioters in Lafayette Square in Washington DC are trying to topple over a statue of President Andrew Jackson

pic.twitter.com/p3hFCLx9P8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2020

Police appear to have taken the ground back from the anarchists. The statue remains.

Clashes with Police in front of Andrew Jackson statue pic.twitter.com/VwZqdORdex — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

Metropolitan Police appear to be retaking control of the area

pic.twitter.com/e7M88JATKI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2020

According to Tom Cotton, it’s a federal crime, which can net them ten years.

And, by the way, criminal masterminds, you’re destroying a statue on federal property that commemorates the military service of Andrew Jackson, a crime that carries a 10-year sentence under the Veterans Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act. And you’re on tape. Lock ‘em up! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 23, 2020