Via ChoSun:

North Korea has threatened to use nuclear weapons against the U.S. in case of war.

The North Korean Embassy in Moscow issued a statement on the 70th anniversary of the Korean War saying Pyongyang possesses nuclear weapons and the U.S. will meet its own end in case of war, according to official TASS news agency Saturday.

“This year, the U.S. military has been carrying out various kinds of military maneuvers in South Korea and its vicinity with the purpose of striking North Korea quickly,” the statement says. “A new round of the Korean War will add a particularly sensational event to the history of mankind, which will put an end to another empire, whose name is the United States,” it adds.

