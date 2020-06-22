Realistically when you name your kid “Ansel” in the 20th century you aren’t exactly setting him up for success.

Via Page Six:

“West Side Story” star Ansel Elgort denied a sexual assault allegation in an Instagram post Saturday night.

A woman, who identified herself only as Gabby, on Friday accused Elgort of sexually assaulting her in 2014 when she was 17 years old and a fan of his.

Gabby claimed in a Twitter post that after the two met through messaging on social media, Elgort took her virginity — and though she was “sobbing in pain” during the experience, he did not ask if she wanted to stop.

Elgort, 26, confirmed the encounter happened but insisted in his own post that their relationship was “legal and entirely consensual.”

“I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened,” Elgort wrote.

