TRENTON (CBS) — A new study ranked New Jersey the worst patriotic state in America. WalletHub released its 2020’s Most Patriotic States in America survey on Monday morning.

WalletHub used 13 categories to break down which states showed the most patriotism including, the state’s military enlistees, the number of adults who voted in 2016 and volunteer rate.

New Jersey came in No. 50 for overall patriotism and No. 49 in veterans per capita.

Pennsylvania ranked No. 37 overall, and Delaware came in No. 31.

WalletHub says many Americans feel their patriotism has been effected by the recent protests against police brutality and many find it hard to celebrate a country that continues to have racist incidents persist.

