More black people are killed in a few weeks over the summer in Chicago by shootings than all the black people killed by police in the country.

Via Daily Wire:

Chicago saw a very violent Father’s Day weekend, with more than 100 people shot and at least 14 killed, including five children, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The number of shootings makes last weekend the most violent weekend of 2020 for the midwestern metropolis, but hardly its deadliest. The last weekend of May saw more than 20 people killed but only 85 people were shot.

The youngest victim of the weekend’s violence was just three years old.

“A 3-year-old boy was fatally wounded when someone opened fire at his father while they were driving in [Chicago’s Austin neighborhood],” the Sun-Times says. “The toddler, identified as Mekay James, was struck in the back about 6:25 p.m. when someone in a blue Honda pulled behind the black SUV the boy’s 27-year-old father was driving in the 600 block of North Central Avenue and fired several rounds, authorities said.”

