Like Occupy with a ‘sponsor,’ except this is running directly through Act Blue, the Democratic arm.

Via Daily Wire:

Earlier this month, FactCheck.org and Politifact confirmed that Black Lives Matter Global Network is not a recognized IRS charity, instead raising their funds through a fiscal sponsor, global nonprofit Thousand Current, which would likely “have a legal obligation to make reasonable efforts to ensure that the funds they receive are spent consistent with 501(c)(3) restrictions.” Some critics of the group suggest that its financial arrangement “blocks full transparency.”

FactCheck.org notes that ActBlue helps to raise funds for Black Lives Matter Global Network by directing donations to Thousand Currents, their fiscal sponsor.

“The partnership between the network (ActBlue) and the nonprofit (formerly the International Development Exchange) was announced in 2016,” the site explains. “The nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it would provide ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.’”

