Via WAPO:

SEOUL — Former national security adviser John Bolton’s account of nuclear talks between the United States and the two Koreas is incorrect and distorted, Seoul’s Presidential Office said Monday, echoing the Trump administration’s accusations against the soon-to-be-published exposé by the former top aide.

In his new memoir giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Washington’s dealings on foreign affairs, Bolton describes how President Trump’s engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to achieve its goal of getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Bolton’s tell-all account of the 17 months he served as Trump’s national security adviser has made waves not only in Washington but also among diplomatic partners of the United States, as excerpts from the book were released in media reports over the past few days.

