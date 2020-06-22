Via All HipHop:

The upcoming series “Cracka” is likely to cause a storm of controversy for the premise: “What if the roles were reversed in slavery?”

The movie offers a present-day so-called white supremacist who is magically thrust back in time to an alternate past where Africans enslave whites and rule the land known as America.

A synopsis explains, “In a world where white privilege, systematic oppression, and minority protest in order to break the chains of bondage runs regular, white supremacist Michael Stone is doing everything he can to maintain his privilege by exercising every opportunity to ensure the America he knows and loves continues to remain pure and more importantly, remain white!”

The movie is the brainchild of director Dale Resteghini, a white man born in Boston, Massachusetts that made his mark with rap videos. Resteghini worked with a colorful ensemble of artists including Pitbull, Akon, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Guns N Roses, Flo Rida, RZA, TYGA, Soulja Boy, Ty Dolla, Nicki Minaj, Diddy. Now, he is taking his talents in a new, controversial manner.

