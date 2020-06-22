Game literally played by hundreds of thousands of people…

Via WSJ:

Police cars have been removed from the hit videogame “Fortnite,” a change that comes amid a national debate over law-enforcement practices in response to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

“Fortnite” is one of the most popular games in the world, with more than 350 million players as of May, according to its creator, closely held Epic Games Inc. The shooter-survival game, which normally features police cars and other vehicles, launched a new season last week that introduced a new map for gameplay….

Keep reading…