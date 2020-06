What kind of person would let this disgusting woman live in their house?

Via The Sun:

FUGITIVE socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been hiding out in a sprawling Paris apartment close to Jeffrey Epstein’s $8.6million pedo pad, we can reveal.

Maxwell, one of the world’s most wanted women, fled to France, where she was born, to avoid questioning in the US by the FBI over her links to the late disgraced billionaire.

Keep reading…