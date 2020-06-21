** SHOOT UPDATE ** 12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds

Send in the social workers.

Via Townhall:

In the wee hours Sunday morning, 12 people sustained gunshot wounds in Minneapolis’ Uptown, just a few miles from where George Floyd was killed. Eleven received non-life-threatening injuries but one succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, Minneapolis Police thought there were only 10 victims. That number later climbed to 12.

