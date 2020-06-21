Roberts’ opinion was ridiculous. Not only was Obama’s action unconstitutional in that he couldn’t create new law countermanding existing law, but he also made no promises to the DACA people, specifically saying it was temporary.

Via Washington Times:

The chief of Homeland Security said Sunday that the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty program for illegal immigrant “Dreamers” is still illegal, and the department will try again to cancel it, after the Supreme Court last week shot down a previous attempt to do so.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said the 650,000 people currently protected by the program will not be deported, and can have their permits renewed, just as most of them have done during the three-year legal battle over the phaseout attempt.

But he said DACA, created by a Homeland Security memo in 2012, is not legal and he said President Trump has asked him to “wind down this program.”

“We’re not going to continue to operate an unlawful program,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program.

