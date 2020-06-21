Via Daily Wire:

Democrats confident that they have the November 2020 election in the bag better check themselves, says left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore, who warns that former Vice President Joe Biden has nowhere near the same amount of enthusiasm as President Trump.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Moore noted that President Trump’s big rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma – the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic started – is drawing big crowds, with numbers far exceeding those of the Biden campaign.

“They started lining up on Tues in Tulsa for Trump’s rally today. 100,000 are expected!” wrote Moore. “Trump has lost none of his base and they are more rabid than ever. Sleeping on the sidewalk for five nights just to get in to see Trump? THAT is commitment. Do not take Trump for granted. Don’t think he can’t win. Don’t get all cocky telling everyone there’s no way he’s winning the White House because, frankly, you sound a lot like yourself four years ago when you told everyone there’s no way this country is going to put a clown in the Oval Office.”

