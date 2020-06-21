Good thing cops don’t have guns….

Via The Sun:

COPS have confirmed the Reading bloodbath which left three men dead and three others injured was a terror attack.

The suspect is understood to be 25-year-old Khairi Saadallah – a Libyan refugee who has been in and out of jail since coming to Britain several years ago.

Sources have said he was known to officers and previously spent at least 12 months in prison for various assaults – he was jailed in December last year after assalting a Sainsbury’s security guard.

It is thought he was being supervised by the National Probation Service, which monitors high risk offenders.

Usually asylum seekers convicted in the UK would be deported, but the suspect remained here due to conflict in Libya.

Police in Reading initially said the rampage was not being treated as terror, but confirmed this morning Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have taken over the investigation.

