Notice how the reporter makes up some story about armed boogaloo boys and the expectation of violence which they’ve been trying to hype for days. It’s about trying to keep the numbers low.

MSNBC is reporting one of the gates to the rally has been closed due to BLM protesters and the National Guard is trying to push the crowd back. They also are reporting armed individuals in Hawaiian shirts are gathering near the gate. pic.twitter.com/Mc1TabtVCH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 20, 2020