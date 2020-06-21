Via Fox News:

President Trump roared back onto the campaign trail Saturday night with a rally before thousands of supporters in Tulsa, Okla., using the fiery and freewheeling appearance to mock Democratic foe Joe Biden, criticize those tearing down monuments to controversial historical figures and decry what he described as the “disaster” demonstration in Seattle.

The rally, his first in months, comes amid prolonged concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide outcry over racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Before an enthusiastic and placard-waving crowd — in an arena that still had visible empty seats despite expectations of a packed house — Trump described his party as one of equality and justice but also hammered a “law and order” message in response to those protests that escalated into violence.

Trump specifically tore into the occupation of several blocks in Seattle by left-wing protesters, which covers an abandoned police precinct, saying it is an example of the “radical left.” The occupants, whom Trump described as “anarchists,” call their area the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP.

