CTE is real and Brett is proof it exists.

Via TMZ:

Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick’s willingness to leave his NFL career to fight for social justice reminds him of Pat Tillman’s ultimate sacrifice … and now, he’s telling TMZ Sports he thinks both will be remembered as heroes.

The Hall of Fame QB spoke with us about Colin this week … and told us straight-up he believes Kaepernick will go down as a legend for what he’s done to combat systemic racism.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said.

Brett told us he believes it’s all very similar to what Tillman did when he left the NFL to fight for his country in the Army in the aftermath of 9/11.

“I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.”

