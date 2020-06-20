Now that’s a twist.

Via Daily Wire:

Atlanta Fire Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for a woman named Natalie White, 29, in connection with an arson fire that destroyed the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by law enforcement a little over a week ago after he fired a taser at a police officer.

“Investigators are working with the idea that a suspect in the arson fire that burned down an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant may be linked to Rayshard Brooks,” CNN reported. “In bodycam video that police released last week, Brooks can be heard telling officers that White is his girlfriend.”

“An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White,” the Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted. “She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info.”

