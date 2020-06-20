So not only did he attack the cops and resist, but he actually gave one a concussion.

Via NY Post:

Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan suffered a concussion and other injuries during the altercation that led to the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, the cop’s attorney said in a televised interview.

“Devin ends up taking out his Taser and yelling at him to ‘stop fighting, stop fighting,’” Don Samuel told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night. “Mr. Brooks grabbed the Taser from him and shoots … Devin gets shot with the Taser.”

The lawyer added: “He then falls over and lands on his head on the pavement and gets a concussion.”

Samuel, who called Brosnan’s actions “exemplary,” claimed prosecutors didn’t bother looking at the officer’s medical records.

