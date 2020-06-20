#BREAKING : 1 dead, one critical in early morning shooting at Seattle protest zone known as CHOP; police say they attempted to respond but were met by a “violent crowd” & victims were taken to hospital by ‘CHOP medics’ pic.twitter.com/jj7EaqOeRD

The ultimate problem with no police.

One person was killed and another injured when a shooting erupted in Seattle’s autonomous zone early Saturday, and police are now inside the “no-cop” zone investigating, according to reports.

Seattle police remained Saturday afternoon in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, gathering spent shell casings and assembled in riot gear at the border, Newsweek reported.

There were conflicting reports on whether police and fire department were allowed into the zone, with some reports saying that police encountered hostile crowds after a large group assembled on the edge of the protest zone to secure the victim. But both victims had been driven by private vehicles to a local hospital, according to a blog post.

