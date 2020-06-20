Eskimo Pie?!?!?!?
Canceled. Those are the rules. pic.twitter.com/9QmcLU5TBs
— ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 17, 2020
What’s next?
Via NY Post:
The maker of Eskimo Pies will change the 99-year-old brand name of the ice cream treat, the company said Friday — becoming the latest organization to overhaul the marketing of a product with a racially tinged moniker in recent weeks.
The owner of the Eskimo Pie, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement they had been considering renaming the chocolate-covered ice cream bar and popsicle for some time.
“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” the company’s head of marketing said in a statement.
“This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values,” the company added.