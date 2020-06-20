So “black lives matter” by helping more people, including black people, get shot?

Via NY Post:

Shootings are surging this week in New York City, with 28 incidents and 38 victims reported since Monday — the day the NYPD disbanded its plainclothes anti-crime unit, The Post learned on Friday.

By comparison, the same week last year there were only 12 shootings for the entire week.

In the most recent reported shooting, at 4 p.m. Friday in East New York, Brooklyn, a 27-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, face and leg in front of 640 Stanley Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy who was also shot there was in stable condition, police said.

“This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone,” one angry law enforcement source said Friday.

Keep reading…