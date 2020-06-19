Written by a “historian of anti fascism in sport and runs a nonprofit that uses exercise to empower Indigenous people to live healthier and happier lives.”

Now it’s Unpopular Mechanics.

Popular Mechanics magazine has come under fire after publishing a detailed guide on toppling monuments.

“Bring that sucker down without anyone getting hurt,” the article posted Monday encourages readers, promising the best advice on “how to topple a statue using science.”

Author James Stout says his article is inspired by the worldwide attacks on “problematic monuments” tied to the “legacy of racism” amid ongoing protests.

“Should you happen to find yourself near a statue that you decide you no longer like, we asked scientists for the best, safest ways to bring it to the ground without anyone getting hurt — except, of course, for the inanimate racist who’s been dead for a century anyway,” the article says.

