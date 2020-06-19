Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responds, "can I buy you a hot dog" when asked about her administration's failure to process unemployment benefits https://t.co/q9ZAc9hlFW pic.twitter.com/jgvWT0vpkx

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was serving hot dogs in Detroit on Thursday when she was approached by a man who said he had lost his job as a health care worker.

The man told Whitmer that he had not received any unemployment benefits from the state. The governor responded by saying she’d “check in on it,” then asked him if she could buy him a hot dog.

