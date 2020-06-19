Via The Sun:

India and China have been feuding over the disputed Aksai Chin border since the two countries last fought a war in 1962 – and this week’s violence saw the first fatalities since 1975.

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the fighting which took place with improvised weapons.

Bats spiked with nails and wrapped in barbed wire were reportedly used – with one Indian official describing the Chinese force as a “death squad”.

Both countries claim the border as their own and each have accused the other of overstepping the de-facto border known as the Line of Actual Control.

Indians have already taken to the streets to burn posters of President Xi but they have now used to Winnie the Pooh to poke Beijing, reports News 18.

