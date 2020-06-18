Add that to the stack of evidence.

Via Townhall:

Well, remember the Arizona couple who ingested fish tank cleaner because it sounded similar to hydroxychloroquine? It’s an anti-malarial drug that the liberal media automatically trashed because President Trump said it might be an effective therapeutic for COVID-19. This couple took chloroquine phosphate which is used to clean fish tanks. They ingested it by mixing it with soda. The husband died and his death is still part of an ongoing investigation investigated. The Washington Free Beacon reported that it was a homicide investigation. The publication interviewed several people who knew the couple, Wanda and Gary Lenius. It was reported that the couple had a rocky relationship, with Wanda engaging in verbal abuse against her husband. Gary dying from this is what raised the eyebrows of some friends who said, “What bothers me about this is that Gary was a very intelligent man, a retired [mechanical] engineer who designed systems for John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa, and I really can’t see the scenario where Gary would say, ‘Yes, please, I would love to drink some of that Koi fish tank cleaner…it just doesn’t make any sense.”



Keep reading…