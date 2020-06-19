.@TuckerCarlson reports that the stepmother of Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks, has been fired from her job. He reports that no reason was given outside of the need to "terminate their relationship." pic.twitter.com/KnaiIisxKW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 19, 2020

Now the cancel crowd not only comes for those involved, but the relatives as well.

Via Townhall:

The stepmother of Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last week, was fired from her job as a human resources director at Equity Prime Mortgage, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson reported Thursday. “Rolfe was promised that her job was safe, but today she was told, and we’re quoting, ‘We have to terminate our relationship with you.’ No other explanation was offered,” Carlson said. “Apparently…[her] only crime was being officer Rolfe’s stepmother.” Keep reading…