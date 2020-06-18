Portland Mayor @tedwheeler after mob of antifa and far-left protesters took over the street outside his downtown condo last night: I don’t support an autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/3gRhS9wcAe

He sounds like he may have finally had something of a minor awakening, for three years he’s done nothing, until it got to his house.

Via Twitchy:

As Twitchy reported earlier, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had the cops clear out an “autonomous zone” that a mob just happened to be building in his neighborhood. Wheeler might be the biggest squish of a mayor after Seattle’s Jenny Durkan, but he wasn’t about to become a resident of an autonomous zone built by extremists outside his condo.

Both the Associated Press and fact-checking site Snopes have declared that Seattle’s Capitol Hill Ongoing Protest, or CHOP, is festive and has a carnival-like atmosphere, even though the local warlord can be seen on Facebook Live handing out AR-15s from the trunk of his car. If you believe right-wingers like President Trump, you’d think it was a mob that had armed members checking people at the border and shaking down local businesses.

