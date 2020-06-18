Via Townhall:

Well, it looks like NBC News’ Verification Center tried to go after conservative news sites and ended up peddling fake news instead. It comes after a story they pushed claiming that Google has demonetized The Federalist. Yet, Google denied they did any such thing, even refuting it on their Twitter account. This forced NBC News to edit their piece:

Google has banned ZeroHedge, a far-right website that often traffics in conspiracy theories, from its advertising platform over policy violations found in the comments section of stories about recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Google also issued a warning on Tuesday to The Federalist over comments on articles related to recent protests.

A Google spokesperson said in an email on Monday that it demonetized the websites after determining they violated its policies on content related to race.

“We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing,” the spokesperson wrote. “When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ ability to monetize with Google.”

After publication of this story, Google backtracked Tuesday, clarifying that The Federalist had been warned about policy violations but still had time to address them.

