What a surprise, that people who seize streets welsh on an agreement and what a surprise the city once again, doesn’t respond or care.

Via Daily Wire:

Seattle has reached a “deal” with the organizers of the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” or CHOP to reduce the size of the demonstration by half and erect permanent, concrete borders — but not everyone is happy with the city’s decision or the city’s continued tolerance of the CHOP zone.

“The Seattle Department of Transportation is installing concrete barriers in the middle of Pine Street, running East and West, which will split the road for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This will allow for emergency service vehicles to pass through the area,” Fox News reported Wednesday, noting that the “agreement” struck between Seattle and CHOP organizers reduced CHOP’s controlled area from six blocks to three.

The agreement also seems to make the CHOP a more permanent fixture.

The network added that it “has confirmed the agreement to replace the wooden barrier set in place by the protesters with concrete barriers with Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, the Seattle Department of Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities. The Seattle Police Department is not overseeing the concrete barrier being put in place.”

Keep reading…