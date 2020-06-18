California man fired over alleged white power sign says he was cracking his knuckles https://t.co/aCzeqbinhE pic.twitter.com/99iik3S5cF
— The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2020
A complete media fiction and people are still being fired or punished for this nonsense. No one is allowed to crack their knuckles anymore.
Via NBC San Diego:
It all started about two weeks ago near a Black Lives Matter rally in Poway when Emmanuel Cafferty, a San Diego Gas and Electric employee, encountered a stranger on the roadway.
The stranger followed Cafferty and took a picture of him as his arm hung out the window of his company truck.
The picture made the rounds on Twitter accompanied by a claim Cafferty was making a “white power” hand gesture made popular by white supremacists groups.
‘Today Is a Great Day to Celebrate’: San Diego DACA Recipients Praise Supreme Court Decision
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the gesture — made by forming a circle with the thumb and index finger, and extending and separating the other three fingers — has been used in recent years by white supremacists to form the letters W and P, but has also long been used as a sign signifying “OK” or approval. Therefore it shouldn’t be assumed to be a white supremacy symbol unless there is other evidence to support those claims, according to the ADL.