Prepare for Taco Bell to get cancelled by the mob.

Via WFMJ:

A Youngstown man said he was fired from a local Taco Bell after refusing to take off his “Black Lives Matter” face mask.

On Monday evening, 29-year-old Denzel Skinner took to Facebook Live to explain that he was asked “to leave” and “not come back” by a manager for wearing the mask to work. The exchange took place at the Taco Bell location on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

“All because I got a Black Lives Matter mask on; I get fired,” said Skinner in his Facebook Live video.

The 2010 Chaney High School graduate said he has been working at that Taco Bell location for eight years.

We asked Skinner, who was the night-time shift manager, if he or anyone at the restaurant received a dress code that provided guidelines for face masks.

Keep reading…