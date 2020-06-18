For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy! @CNN @FoxNews @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS @espn

Terrific idea!

Via Daily Caller:

Former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is offering to send activists who want to defund police departments to countries that don’t have them.

“I have an idea,” Walker tweeted Wednesday. “For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!”

