ATLANTA — Police are looking for the people who stole two rifles out of two different Georgia Tech police cars – and then set the cars on fire.

It happened amid protests a few weeks ago in Atlanta.

Police said the two Georgia Tech police cars were parked downtown when someone stole the rifles out of them, and after that, the cars were set on fire.

For the last couple weeks, Aramidee Akintomide has not been walking around Centennial Park like she normally does.

There have been protests – other people have been people rioting and setting fires. She just didn’t feel safe.

