A group of big TV networks — including CBS, MTV and VH1 — have hired famed private investigator Edward Myers to probe their own stars’ social media accounts to root out any racist comments, Page Six has exclusively learned.

The move comes after a spate of celebrities were recently fired over resurfaced racist posts. Last week, Bravo fired “Vanderpump Rules” stars Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens for offensive tweets, and on Wednesday the network canned “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Peter Hunziker for a racist Instagram post. Meanwhile, the CW fired Hartley Sawyer from “The Flash,” and MTV let go “Teen Mom’s” Taylor Selfridge for similar offenses (although Selfridge claims she quit).

Now we’re told that several networks have hired California-based firm Edward Myers & Associates in an attempt to root out offensive posts from on-air and production talent before they’re made public and embarrass their bosses.

