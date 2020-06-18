During arraignment, DA: witness described Bonang walking up to the victim's (Laurie Melchionda,) home Wednesday dressed like a UPS driver w/ box, his hands were inside box, he allegedly fired at victim, spent casings found within the box. Police got multiple 911 [email protected]

Via Fox News:

A Massachusetts school nurse was fatally shot in what authorities are investigating as a targeted attack by her former neighbor, according to officials and reports.

Laurie Melchionda, 59, was shot dead in the entryway of her Braintree home in Norfolk County on Wednesday morning, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office announced later in the day. She was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Police arrived to find one of Melchionda’s former neighbors, 61-year-old Robert Bonang, at the scene and later arrested him for murder and firearms-related charges, the DA’s office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Prosecutors on Thursday described how Bonang approached Melchionda’s home wearing what appeared to be a UPS driver’s uniform and holding a box, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office confirmed.

