Here’s what the mess looked like:

Antifa in Portland has occupied the neighborhood where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives and have declared it an autonomous zone. They've set up barricades and police are choosing not to respond. You hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/5XJsaAgr6g

The Portland People’s Autonomous Region was also established, and the autonomous region was built outside the mayor’s house. pic.twitter.com/mdZmbda4Iu

They cut a ton out of the police budget, but the anarchists still wanted more, so they rallied outside his house.

Via Fox News:

Hundreds of protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands up, don’t shoot!” were seen on video rallying outside Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment late Wednesday night after city commissioners voted to slash nearly $16 million from the police department’s budget.

The cuts to the police’s $245 million overall budget were passed by a 3-1 vote, although some protesters had been urging city officials to reduce the department’s spending package for the 2020-2021 fiscal year by up to $50 million. The money saved by eliminating a gun violence reduction team, school resource officers and transit division will now be redirected to social service programs.

“Never in my life would I have imagined that we or any government would be able to cut that much significant resources out of a police budget,” Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty – one of the yes votes – was quoted by Oregon Live as saying. Wheeler, who is also the city’s police commissioner, also voted yes, the newspaper added.

