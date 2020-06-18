So Obama can create new unconstitutional “law” even saying that it’s temporary and not guaranteed, but Trump isn’t allowed to undo it. Thanks, Roberts!

Via ABC:

The Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a major defeat Thursday, blocking his 2017 decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, overturns Trump’s decision to cancel the program on the grounds he gave at the time.

That opinion found that the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind DACA is reviewable and that the “DHS’s decision to rescind DACA was arbitrary and capricious under the” Administrative Procedures Act, Roberts wrote.

Roberts said there’s no question President Trump has the power to end DACA but the issue was how he did it — the reasons he gave and the process he failed to follow.

Keep reading…