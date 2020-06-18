Security camera footage shows a sheriff's deputy successfully clearing the airway and saving the baby’s life. pic.twitter.com/GFKhP3ub1G

A Southern California woman was attending a protest with her 11-month-old when the baby stopped breathing.

Saving lives is what’s done “systemically,” not the killing of a suspect.

Via Daily Caller:

A Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputy in California saved a choking baby during a Black Lives Matter protest on May 31, and security footage captured the incident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared the video on social media Tuesday, which shows Deputy Cameron Kinsey running to help an 11-month-old baby. The incident occurred in Palmdale, California, according to the department.

Keep reading…