Despite today’s occurrence, the GBI will complete its mission of completing an impartial and thorough investigation of this incident and we will submit the file, once completed, to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. (2/2)

DA who is running for election didn’t care about the investigation or the report, just charged the officer.

Via Fox 5 Atlanta:

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Police Department says it is “experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift” on Wednesday. The call outs follow the Fulton County District Attorney’s decision on charges against an ex-officer and current officer in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

FOX 5 News received several tips that officers were walking off the job en masse, something Atlanta police were quick to correct. A spokesperson told FOX 5 a few officers have gone home, but the manpower has not been greatly impacted. The department stressed officers are still on patrol and their call sheets show officers are still answering calls at an acceptable level.

