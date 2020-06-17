More embarrassing than San Fran Nan not being able to get up without assistance off the floor. When you try to pander, sometimes the pander bites you in the butt.

Via Townhall:

Oh, dear lord. It’s now more embarrassing than ever. In the wake of the George Floyd riots, Congressional Democrats held a moment of silence for him wearing Kente cloth. The photo op was staged at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. Kente is a traditional African garb. To be more specific, it’s very significant to those of Ghanaian descent. If you want a classic example of cultural appropriation, this is it. And yes, it was trashed by a lot of folks who saw right through this gross exercise in pandering. Floyd was killed on May 25 after he was arrested by Minneapolis Police. His death set off demonstrations, most of which devolved into rioting, nationwide, with anarchists, Antifa, and Black Lives Matter coming together once again to create mayhem, though its mostly Antifa and anarchist groups. Some of these clowns actually seized a portion of Seattle. It’s dying down, but this Kente fiasco just got even more embarrassing.

