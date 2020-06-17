Via Forbes:

With an average total audience of four million viewers, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson finished the week of June 8 through June 14 as the most-watched host in all of cable news, despite the decision by some advertisers to abandon his program over comments Carlson made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tucker Carlson Tonight finished ahead of FNC’s usual first-place finisher, Hannity, which ended the week in second place with 3.9 million viewers, followed by The Ingraham Angle (3.5 million total viewers) according to ratings data compiled by Nielsen.

Last week, Carlson drew criticism for remarks he made about Black Lives Matter, saying “this may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives, and remember that when they come for you. And at this rate, they will.”

