They’re also charging him with “Property Damage” because one of the two rounds that hit him went into a parked car and damaged it. Utterly insane. This district attorney is either delusional, deranged or both.

This is a pretty fluid situation (to say the least). So watch this thread and I’ll have the actual charges and updates on this at some point today.

Via CNN:

The Atlanta Police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s parking lot last week was charged with felony murder and other charges, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday. The other police officer on scene also faces three charges, including aggravated assault, Howard said. The decision comes just five days after Brooks was shot twice in the back in Atlanta during an attempted arrest. Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, has already been fired, and officer Devin Brosnan, who was also on scene, has been put on administrative duty. After shooting Brooks, Rolfe said “I got him” and kicked Brooks, and Brosnan then stood on Brooks’ shoulder, Howard said. The officers did not provide medical aid to Brooks for over two minutes after shooting him, Howard said.

Their demeanor after the shooting "did not reflect any fear or danger of Mr. Brooks, but reflected other kinds of emotions," Howard said.