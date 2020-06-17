Bois Johnson in car crash at Parliament. Just now. Security drives into back of his car as Kurdish protester runs into road. pic.twitter.com/k1kCplzyZ5

Thus ending the age old debate, what happens when an unstoppable force hits a stupid object.

Via Fox News:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in a minor fender-bender Wednesday when a protester ran toward his motorcade as it left Parliament.

The prime minister’s office confirmed Johnson was in the car and that there were no reports of injuries.

Video footage shows Johnson’s silver Jaguar pull onto Downing Street behind a police motorcycle leading the convoy when a man runs into the road.

