WHERE IS THAT F*#[email protected]#AING METEOR THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO END EARTH?!

Via CNN:

The United Nations Human Rights Council is holding an urgent debate Wednesday on police brutality and systemic racism in the US, following the international protests over the death of George Floyd.

“The tragic events of 25 May in Minneapolis in the US, which led to the death of George Floyd, led to protests throughout the world against injustice and police brutality that persons of African descent face on a daily basis in many regions of the world,” Dieudonné W. Désiré Sougouri,, the African Group’s coordinator said on Monday.

“The death of George Floyd is unfortunately not an isolated incident.”

The debate is underway at the UN headquarters in Geneva. It was requested by the African Group, composed of 54 member states from the African continent.

Keep reading…